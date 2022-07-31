Port Lincoln Times

Commonwealth Bank has donated $500 to Port Lincoln RSL to upgrade its computer syste

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:13am, first published July 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Commonwealth Bank customer banking specialist Martha Henson (left), Port Lincoln Returned Services League of Australia branch president Gary Clough and Commonwealth Bank Port Lincoln branch manager Lisa Todd - the bank donated $500 to Port Lincoln RSL to help upgrade their computer system. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A local bank has donated to the Port Lincoln Returned Services League of Australia branch to help continue to make improvements to its computer system and in turn help veterans and their families.

Local News

