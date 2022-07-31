A local bank has donated to the Port Lincoln Returned Services League of Australia branch to help continue to make improvements to its computer system and in turn help veterans and their families.
Commonwealth Bank Port Lincoln branch presented the donation of $500 to Port Lincoln RSL president Gary Clough on Friday July 29 through a nationwide community donation program.
Mr Clough said the organisation were appreciative of the funding, and that the RSL had plans to put it towards a new computer system.
He said it would enable volunteers to show members how to access and use websites such as MyGov, Department of Veterans Affair Website and Centrelink and assist them in using these services.
"We will even help them with normal everyday day to day online banking if they need it," Mr Clough said.
"There are a lot of the older generation members who do not really understand the whole system with MyGov and DVA."
Mr Clough said some of the funding would be put towards the RSL museum and its garden of remembrance.
"People will be able to look up their family histories as we are linked to the National War Museum," Mr Clough said.
"We can help people if they want to research their ancestors and find out what units they were, where they served and where they died."
Mr Clough said Port Lincoln RSL were working to become more relevant to the overall community.
He said the improvements to the branch's multimedia system including its Smart TV will make it easier for the branch to facilitate presentations including power point displays.
Mr Clough said it would provide more possibilities for services who want to hire out the hall to run courses or functions.
Mr Clough said volunteers in the front office of the RSL will endeavour to help people on the computer between 9am-11:30am on weekdays.
"Port Lincoln DBC Computing solutions have helped greatly with our computer system to which we are very grateful. " Mr Clough said.
"A lot of it is mainly around helping with claims... it can be a nightmare lodging a claim and then understanding which legislation you fall under as there are multiple different legislations also understanding what era you served in, where you served and what you are entitled to further complicates the process ."
Mr Clough said people can have access to the museum on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"We also have an after-hours mobile phone that is manned and we encourage people to use that number - we have business cards available at the RSL for them," Mr Clough said.
As part of this Commonwealth Bank program, the bank has again pledged to donate a further $400,000 nationally.
The bank will work to recognise those organisations that make a difference to it's communities.
Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.
Commonwealth Bank's Port Lincoln branch team voted to support Port Lincoln RSL, and branch manager Lisa Todd said Commonwealth Bank were pleased to support the RSL.
"After another challenging start to the year for many communities, this is one small way we can get behind local organisations who continue to do good work within our community," Ms Todd said.
Commonwealth Bank is working hard to drive "positive change" within its communities.
