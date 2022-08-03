Toddler fun
Cummins Baby Bounce
Advertisement
Friday August 5, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, August 5, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Come for a ride
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, August 6, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
Bird group meet
SE Birds
Thursday, August 4, SE Birds general meeting in Senior Citizens Hall at 7pm, presentation on birds of the Gawler Ranges, Bird ID quiz, local bird news. All welcome.
Music session
Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club
Saturday, August 6, Acoustic music session, from 8pm at the Anglican Parish Hall, free entry and BYO, club's 2022 AGM will take place at at 7pm, All welcome, Contact Ron: 0428 886 870.
Dance away
Wanilla Dance
Saturday, August 6, Dockings Band will play in the Wanilla Hall starting at 7.30pm, shared supper, all welcome, Contact Paul Richards: 0477 033 050.
Join movement
Advertisement
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, August 5, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, August 9, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Advertisement
Good read
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, August 9, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Thursday, August 11, 'Axel Stenross Museum' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Advertisement
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, August 21, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
Get outdoors
Lower Eyre Coastcare
Monday, August 29, every last Monday of the month, the association holds a free activity around the coastline of Lower Eyre Peninsula. Visitors are welcome. call Kerryn on 0498 387 961.
Advertisement
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.