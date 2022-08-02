Lincoln South defeated Wayback on Saturday at Centenary Oval by 30 points.
It was a close tussle to start, although the Eagles had more luck in front of goal, the scores at quarter time were 1.2 to 2.2.
Advertisement
The Eagles continued to pile on the goals in the second, and Wayback had two for the term, the scores at half time were 3.2 to 6.3.
The Demons responded in the in the third and took the lead, piling on five more goals and keeping the Eagles to one goal, the scores were 8.2 to 7.3.
Lincoln South ended the game on a high in the fourth, keeping Wayback goaless and scoring five goals five to end the game. The final scores were 8.2 to 12.8.
Best players for Lincoln South were Waylon Miller, Aiden Baker, Brodie Drewitt, Cohen Dinnison and Jarryd Mccormack.
Drewitt and Miller had three for the game, while Baker, Kadyn Bryant, Shannon Buckley, Jayden Evans, Jake Horton and Camden Madden each had one for the game.
Best players for Wayback were Sam Heinjus, James Blewit, Anthony Ianniello, Ben Sampson and Thomas Easson.
Blewit had three goals for the game, with other goal scores for the Demons including Easson, Archie Aldridge, Joshua Butterworth, Saxon Spencer and Clifford Weetra who each had one for the game.
Marble Range had a big win over Boston on Saturday at Wangary Oval, defeating the Tigers by 134 points.
The first quarter was close, although the Magpies had the lead at quarter time, the scores were 2.3 to 1.2 at quarter time.
The Magpies piled on the goals in the second, nine goals three and keeping the Tigers to one point for the term, the scores at half time were 11.6 to 1.3.
Marble Range continued to kick away in the third, nailing seven goals two to the Tigers one goal two. The scores at three quarter time were 18.8 to 2.5.
The Magpies finished strong, scoring another five goals five and keeping Boston scoreless in the final term, the final scores were 23.13 to 2.5.
Best players for Marble Range were Josh Slade, Todd Owen, Daniel Minney, Kyle Castley and Tynan Keeley.
Owen finished with eight goals to his name, while Keeley had five. Castley had four to his name, while Jace Morgan had two.
Other goal scorers included Minney, Billy Byass, Lachlan Jennings and Ethan Richardson who each had one for the Pies.
Best players for the Tigers were James Neale, Callum Binder, Tynan Hill, Christian Dorward and Jordan Secker. Hill and Riley Doolan had one goal each for the Tiges.
Tasman won by 139 points over Mallee Park at Mallee Park oval.
Advertisement
The Roosters took a huge lead in the first, kicking nine goals one and keeping the Peckers goalless who only scored one point for the term.
Tasman continued to pile on the goals in the second and kept the Peckers goalless again, nailing five goals five to the Peckers' two minor scores, the scores at half time were 0.3 to 14.6.
Another four goals seven were nailed by the Roosters in the third, with the Peckers kicking their first goal and another point, the scores at the final break were 1.4 to 18.13.
The game ended with Roosters scoring another five goals six and Mallee Park kicking another one goal two before the final siren. The final scores were 2.6 to 23.19.
Best players for the Roosters were Brent Harris, Chase Tucker, Ben Daniels, Liam Cocks and Toby Casanova.
Harris and Daniels had seven goals each for the game, while Casanova, Tyson Collins each had two Harry Haebich.
Advertisement
Cocks, Tyson Jenner and Justin Thompson each finished with one.
The Two goal scorers for Mallee Park were Tristan Edwards and Willis Trott.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.