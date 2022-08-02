The Port Lincoln Go Kart Club is encouraging more members to sign up with the club as the committee work hard to get the club back up and running again.
The club held its demonstration day out at its track off Western Approach Road on Sunday July 31. The club has been inactive since the bushfires came through and caused damage to the facilities in the summer of 2019/2020.
Vice president of the Port Lincoln Go Kart Club Darryl Meyers said despite wet weather, the club had a "fantastic" turnout of around 150 people.
"Talking to people who were all watching, they were all keen to get into it and glad to see it back and running," Mr Meyers said.
"We are getting the word out there that it is happening again and get interest back in it.
"There is a whole generation of children that have missed out on karting in the past few years - it is really good to see the smiles when they come off the track."
Mr Meyers said the club will be putting its safety fence back up to improve the safety of the track, as the old fence was burnt in the bushfires. He said this would cost around $10 000 to complete.
"We have got clubrooms to fix up they are all damaged as well and we need to resurface the track at some stage," Mr Meyers said.
"That is over $100 000 in there and we have got to be running for 12 months until we get grants."
Mr Meyers said the more people the club has sign up, the easier it is will be to continue to build on the club and its facilities.
"We have had two years of rebuilding to get back to where we are right now," Mr Meyers said.
"We have just been relying on volunteers and we managed to get a bushfire grant from the state government which has helped us redo the boundary fences and buy tech screws for the tyres and other maintenance."
Mr Meyers said the committee would focus on building the social aspect of the club before it begins organising any competitive events, and it would eventually connect with carting associations around South Australia.
Mr Meyers said there were a whole range of classes across different age groups people could compete in.
He said go karting was a good introduction into motor sport including supercars and f1s.
"This is the ground roots and excellent for learning to drive a car as it gives you respect for the road and vehicle handling as well as respect for other people that are around you," Mr Meyers said.
Mr Meyers said joining up as a member was simple, as people could join the Facebook group and download the form from there to fill out and return to the club, which would involve a small membership fee.
"We are going to make the track available every weekend so members can come out and roar around and have a great time," Mr Meyers said.
Mr Meyers said local businesses had been very supportive and helped with some of the ground work at the club.
"Smith Transport have been fantastic, they have brought tyres over for no expense to us...that has been a huge help and just getting freight from Adelaide has been massive," Mr Meyers said.
"Shannon Brown has done a lot of the earth works here, you could not do it without it - we send out a massive thanks to them."
