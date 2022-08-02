Port Lincoln Times

Committee introduce community to Go Kart Club during demonstration day

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:55am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln Go Kart Club members Jet (left) and Riley enjoyed raring round the track and braving the wet weather last month during the club's demonstration day. Picture Lachlan Smith.

The Port Lincoln Go Kart Club is encouraging more members to sign up with the club as the committee work hard to get the club back up and running again.

Local News

