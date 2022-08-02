Yeelanna still on top despite loss in Great Flinders Table Tennis

Despite losing their second match for the season, Yeelanna still have a commanding lead in the race for the minor premiership.
In a nail biting match, Cummins playing at home won 15 rubbers 59 games to Yeelanna 15 rubbers 55 games.
Advertisement
In the first round of singles, Cummins 5-18 just edged out Yeelanna 5-16. Yeelanna were then able to take the lead winning 3-11 to 2-9 in the first doubles round.
However, Cummins were able to regain their edge, taking 6-21 to Yeelanna 4-17 after the second singles round, giving them a 13-12 rubbers lead before the last doubles round.
Yeelanna showed their dominance in doubles winning the tiered doubles 3-11 to Cummins 2-11, but with both teams on 15 rubbers apiece, it was Cummins who had the extra games to take the match.
Best for Cummins with 4 wins each were Matt Guppy and Andre Perrang, while Jarrad Hill won 3.
For Yeelanna, Greg Hurrell won 4 and was supported by Matthew McLachlan, Alex Jaeger, Luke McLachlan, Geoff McLachlan and Bob Gibbes who all won 3.
Matthew McLachlan of Yeelanna caused an upset in the top singles, taking down GFTTA's number one player Lester Barnes of Cummins 11-7, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8.
In a hard fought match, Yeelanna's Alex Jaeger defeated Ross Kerr of Cummins 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9.
The top double for Cummins, Lester Barnes and Jarrad Hill came out firing to win 11-9, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 over Yeelanna's Matt McLachlan and Sally Kunze.
Geoff McLachlan and John Theakstone combined for Yeelanna to win 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 over Troy Branson and Aiden Barnes for Cummins.
At Tumby Bay, visitors Karkoo 24 rubbers 81 games recorded a strong win over the home team 6 rubbers 30 games.
The first singles round was won by Karkoo 8-27 to Tumby 2-10, and Karkoo followed this with a clean sweep in the first doubles round, 5-15 to 0-2.
Tumby Bay improved in the second singles round, scoring 3-12 to Karkoo's 7-25. Tumby then managed to win a double in the tiered round, with Karkoo 4-14 taking the round from Tumby 1-6.
Best for Karkoo winning all four were Vicki Mundy, Malcolm Hancock, Cheryl King, Linnea Mead and Bev Atkins. Tumby's top player, Richard Hennell was outstanding for his team, winning three out of four, while Tristan Carr had an excellent night scoring 2 wins.
The first single between the number one players was won by Richard Hennell of Tumby Bay 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 14-16, 11-6 in a hard fought match over Darren Atkins for Karkoo.
The number two players also had a close match with Karkoo's Neil Carr coming from behind to take it 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 from Andrew Cabot playing for Tumby Bay. Mike Bradford of Tumby Bay showed he still has the shots with his win 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8 over Rod Pearson.
Tumby's Richard Hennell and Tristan Carr combined in the tiered double to win 11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9 over Darren Atkins and Leon Hurrell for Karkoo.
Yallunda Flat had the bye.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.