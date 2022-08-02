Yeelanna still on top despite loss in Great Flinders Table Tennis

The number two players also had a close match with Karkoo's Neil Carr coming from behind to take it 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 from Andrew Cabot playing for Tumby Bay. Mike Bradford of Tumby Bay showed he still has the shots with his win 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8 over Rod Pearson.

