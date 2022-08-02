Wet and wild ride at Marble View for Southern Eyre Hunt Club

A GROUP of 13 willing riders braved the woolly conditions at Marble View on Sunday.
The riders and their steeds arrived only to find horizontal rain and thunderstorms welcoming them to property of Schneider and Povey's.
Through a group decision it was decided that the field would continue and see how the day went.
With the rain clearing enough for them to tack up and mount it was all go, to take on the boggy run.
Master Turnbull was back out on trusty Archie who had recovered from injury and invited Deputy Emma Doudle up front with Bandit to ride beside her.
The first section of pipes seemed to feel like water jumps as riders rode through puddles before and after each fence.
Tarnya Branson was appointed field master for the day on Chopper and would float steadily out the back. Kylie Fitzgerald rode Lloyd not far behind the master's with Shadya Kerley jumping shortly after.
Grace Kemp rode Moose alongside Karen Milnes back out on Mojo. Karen bringing out her DIY 'go pro', riding one handed whilst filming with her phone. Maya Lloyd rode her new mount Boutonniere and did very well for his first hunt.
The car followers would have just as much fun today and the horses with the tracks looking extra boggy. Unfortunately, there were no casualties amongst the vehicles, and no one had to be pulled out.
There was however some sideways action amongst them with a few drivers pulling out some specky manoeuvres.
Many sections of the run were taken at trot and some jumps missed as the ground was too sloppy, especially towards the back of the field.
Jordan Branson rode Buttons keen as mustard even jumping some of the fences Master had not gone over.
Scarlette Law rode Gav well during the day taking on some larger jumps.
There were a couple falls at one section of run, but riders and horses were both ok, besides their wet bums. Master did well to control the field calmly and avoid anything which would upset the day.
Stirrup cup was met soon enough with relief for some riders wanting a drink. A short one, as the wind started, and riders were keen to beat the weather they could see approaching.
Alex Kerley road Clyde and did very well as his mount jumped nicely over everything.
Hayley Norton rode Roady at the back of the field taking on all logs, even a specky one at stirrup cup which left her unseated on landing.
But with no surprise she stayed on with a laugh and grin on her face.
Hayley fuss road Fred amongst the field and did very well.
Her horse was beautifully clipped and looked like a true hunter.
It was a quick second half for both cars and horses with one unfortunate fall leaving one rider to retire.
Sheree Mills put her hand up again to take over the reins and got in the saddle to ride the mount back home with the field.
The final jumps were cleared, and it was time to untack and enjoy some soup and shelter as a heavy shower settled in.
Although it started as a woolly day it was a successful day for hunting and proves that hunters ride in any weather.
Next weekend is the final hunt held at Arno Bay, property of Peter and Kayleen Turnbull, Turnbull's Beach. It will commence 12 noon on Saturday, August 6, see you there.
Tally Ho!
