Beer prices are set to rise significantly across the country as Australia gets set to pay for the biggest beer tax rise in years.
It has been reported that a pint at the pub could rise to as much as $15, with a carton of beer from the bottle shop costing more as well.
Prices are set to have an impact on customers and businesses as they deal with the rising cost of living.
Port Lincoln Pier manager Tiffany Hill said the increase in beer prices would have an impact on its business and its customers, especially following on from the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For customers to come out and to be able to afford it with already the cost of living rising, hotels are a luxury and it is going to hurt venues if it is too expensive for people to come," Ms Hill said.
She said it was too early to discuss any action, as she was yet to meet with the chain of hotels in other areas of the state which the Pier was connected.
"We have got the new hotel in Whyalla, The Richmond in Adelaide in Rundle Mall and we have got one up in the Sunshine Coast as well," Ms Hill said.
"We will have to have a team meeting."
Ms Hill said the Pier's prices of pints currently range between $7.50 for a mid strength to $9 for a premium.
"To jump straight up to $15 is a huge jump," Ms Hill said.
"I have been here for 12 years and the beers have only gone up by $2 in that whole time.
"To jump to $15 in that time is not really known and I do not know how that looks - it is crazy."
Ms Hill said during the team meeting, members would assess where each venue was at with their pricing, and the affect price changes would have on the businesses.
"I would hope that we would not go right to the full extent that is being suggested," Ms Hill said.
"We are governed by other venues as well - if they are going up to that amount then it warrants us to do it."
Ms Hill said there had been changes in pricing for food at the Pier, and the business had produced a new menu four months ago which included increases.
She said the Pier's menu had been the same for the past two years over the pandemic.
"It was already showing that we needed to increase our meal prices from the last time we made the menu," Ms Hill said.
"Since then even more so there has been another jump.
"It is always comparing prices from our suppliers as well and making sure that we are getting the best that we can for what we are ordering and that they are giving us the best deal."
Ms Hill said she was seeing a trend in all of the Pier's service providers that because of price increases, there is a flow-on effect across the board.
She was hoping the prices would not create an immediate change, and that the business could have the option to implement it gradually.
