Former Liberal MP Barry Wakelin is at the forefront of a campaign to overturn the decision to deposit nuclear waste near Kimba.
In a statement issued by Mr Wakelin and his wife Christine, he said they along with Barngarla chairman Jason Bilney and No Waste On South Australia Agriculture advocate Terry Schmucker had visited Parliament House in Canberra in their battle.
He said the group had met new Regional Resources Minister Madeleine King who was responsible for Australia's and Kimba's nuclear waste site.
"This was after we had endured seven years of opposing the previous government telling us to 'cop it sweet' after many attempts to block it around Australia in the past 50 years," he said.
"This latest Kimba attempt was brought to us by the sitting member for Grey who wanted it for his own Kimba farm until the responsible Minister at the time told him 'no' and a neighbouring farm was chosen as the alternative.
"We are among almost 50 per cent of Kimba who said 'no' while about a 50 per cent 'yes' vote cost more than $100,000 taxpayers' money when government guidelines clearly say that nuclear waste should not be on agricultural land."
He quoted a report from the Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water Department that said "none of the management plans deal specifically with the transporting of radioactive waste" to the dump.
The report had referred to "environmental implications" so far not dealt with or answered.
Another reference was to heavy vehicle nuclear waste movement that might affect the "marine environment".
"An interesting point has been made to us about military nuclear waste which, depending on the nuclear submarine purchase outcome, will make Kimba a likely destination of higher-level nuclear waste yet to be discussed with the broader community," he said.
He said union representatives had also visited Canberra with the group.
The dump would have at least 10,000 years' life.
"We know all too well that no effort has been made by government to seek permanent disposal of higher-level nuclear waste after at least 50 years. Sites have been offered and ignored," he said.
Mr Wakelin was Liberal member for Grey in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2007.
The sitting Grey MP is Rowan Ramsey, of the Liberal Party.
Greens Senator for SA Barbara Pocock called on the federal government to abandon plans for the dump, saying it had been revealed that the environmental impact statement would fail to consider shipping and transport routes for the toxic waste.
Comment was being sought from the government through Ms King's office.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
