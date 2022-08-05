Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council invite community members to sign up to welcome program

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:13am, first published 1:19am
City of Port Lincoln Council is calling out for more volunteers to join up with its welcome program to greet cruise ship visitors into the city as they arrive. Pictures supplied.

Cruise ship volunteers are needed in Port Lincoln for when visitors first touch down at the terminal, as volunteers will have the task of welcoming them into the city and directing them to where they need to go next.

