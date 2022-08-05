Cruise ship volunteers are needed in Port Lincoln for when visitors first touch down at the terminal, as volunteers will have the task of welcoming them into the city and directing them to where they need to go next.
Cruise ships are set to return in September this year, as City of Port Lincoln Council has put the call out to community members to consider signing up as a volunteer.
Council chief executive Matthew Morgan described Port Lincoln as one of the "key stops" on the cruise ship itinerary, and how this presents an opportunity for volunteers to give a "unique" welcome and farewell to visitors coming off the boat.
"It has been a couple of years and in previous years we have had a very strong team of volunteers who get involved and they make sure that when people come to Port Lincoln, they get a nice welcome," Mr Morgan said.
"This year we are calling out for volunteers who may be interested in supporting the program."
Mr Morgan said volunteers would be mainly located at the Brennan's Jetty and the new red shed welcome area, and they would provide visitors with information on where to go, which would include directing them to their tour buses.
"They will also say farewell when they leave in the evening as well," Mr Morgan said.
"There will be rostered shifts of volunteers working throughout the day."
Mr Morgan said this was a good opportunity for volunteers to promote the community and meet new people.
"The details of the new welcome program are being finalised over the next few weeks," Mr Morgan said.
"It will be similar to previous operations, and there will be a small group of volunteers who will be up and around the back of the Visitor Information Centre and few other places around town as well."
Mr Morgan said he would invite volunteers who have good communication skills and enjoy conversing with visitors to consider contacting council.
"There are some details that we would work through in terms of checks, there will be an induction processes and on the job training," Mr Morgan said.
"There are a lot of interested people who have got a lot of community knowledge who are able to assist and we want to tap into those people."
People can contact brook.montgomerie@plcc.sa.gov.au or call council's office on 08 8621 2300 if one is interested in signing up as a volunteer to the welcome program.
