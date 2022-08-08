Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council set to implement fencing to improve safety at Mundy's Mooring

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:52am, first published 1:00am
A fence is set to be built around the play equipment at Mundy's Mooring Reserve to separate animals and children when people visit the park. Picture supplied.

