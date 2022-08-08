A fence is set to be built around the play equipment at Mundy's Mooring Reserve to separate animals and children when people visit the park.
City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said while there was permission for off leash dog use at the reserve, council decided to fence off the playground to create separation between animals and children.
"It is because the playground is located between the carpark and the reserve, quite often you people when they are bringing their dogs out that the dogs come straight through the playspace as well," Mr Morgan said.
"Fencing there is really just to separate children from dogs so everyone remains happy and safe."
Mr Morgan said council would implement signage into the fencing which would state dogs were not permitted in the playspace area.
"There are already dog bag dispensers there for people to responsibly pick up after their pets - but we will make those more noticeable as well," Mr Morgan said.
