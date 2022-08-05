Port Lincoln Times

'The Runaway Brides' set to depart for big journey across the state for Variety Bash

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:26am, first published 12:30am
Managing director at Peter Teakle Wines Ben Teakle with Port Lincoln Variety Bash participants 'The Runaway Brides' Sandra Lukin, Deb White and Simone Bertram - Mr Teakle presented the group with a $10 000 donation to the cause. Picture Lachlan Smith.

'The Runaway Brides' from Port Lincoln will feature in the Variety Bash again this year after a year of raising money for children in need.

Local News

