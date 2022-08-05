'The Runaway Brides' from Port Lincoln will feature in the Variety Bash again this year after a year of raising money for children in need.
Port Lincoln locals Sandra Lukin, Tony Lukin, Deb White and Simone Bertram will dress up as the 'Runaway Brides' and travel in their car MLC. The four will hit the road with over 250 other participants.
There will be two other local official volunteers travelling with the group in David Ahola and David Oldman, who join a group of 84 volunteers along the journey.
Drivers will depart from the Brickworks on August 13, and they are set to travel 2469km around the state and finish in the Barossa Valley on August 20, coining the name 'Town to Tannins.'
The Bash involves entrants dressing up and travelling around in their colourful vehicles.
Leader of the Runaway Brides in Sandra Lukin said the group had to raise a minimum of $9500 to enter the Bash, and the journey was a good opportunity to celebrate the year of fundraising and to raise awareness around the cause.
"This is my 16th Bash and in the beginning it was something that I thought I would only do a couple of times," Ms Lukin said.
"We have got Deb who is doing her 10th bash and Simone is doing her third bash and we have got my husband Tony the 'Runaway Mallee Bull' in the car who will be doing his 14th bash."
Ms Lukin said Mr Lukin was a late inclusion into their car, as he was set to feature as the Mallee Bull in another vehicle but he could not participate.
"When plans changed and he could go, he just jumped in as a spare but there was no way that I was going to get him in a wedding dress so we have called him the 'Runaway Mallee Bull,' Ms Lukin said.
Ms Lukin said the car was usually full each year with veils and flowers, and the group also carry gifts to give to children in the countryside.
She said the group enjoy travelling to rural towns and spending money in the community during the Bash, as well as catching up with community members they meet along the way.
"Variety will give out grants along the way and to see where our money goes, it always touches the heart," Ms Lukin said.
"It is the old cliché of you are changing people's lives and that is what keeps us going every year."
Ms Lukin said the group is well looked after by local community groups and clubs on their journey.
She said the group had been able to raise funds to provide local communities across the Eyre Peninsula with items to help families, which has included equipment such as cars with wheel chair lifters.
"We have also raised funds for the school buses for the special school in Port Lincoln, a playground at Lucky Bay, a skatepark at Cowell a playground at Kimba a swimming pool for a child at Bucklboo - the list goes on," Ms Lukin said.
"More than what we have raised has come back to our Eyre Peninsula which is pretty cool."
The group raised over $206 000 last year, and Ms Lukin said their original goal was to reach $22,000 by the end of this fundraising campaign.
One of the local contributors to the Variety Bash this year included managing director of Peter Teakle Wines, Ben Teakle, who donated $10 000.
"The Variety Club is one of our chosen charities and it is a long term partnership that we are really passionate about so we are really happy to contribute a small part," Mr Teakle said.
"It has been a partnership with firstly my dad and now myself, and as a family we are really passionate about it and look forward to helping long into the future."
