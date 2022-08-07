Port Lincoln Times

Organisers of 'Share on Eyre' beat big fundraising goal to help people in need

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:13am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:30pm
The teams at Radio Station Magic 899 and West Coast Youth unloaded over 45 bins worth of donations at the conclusion of 'Share on Eyre' on Friday. Picture Lachlan Smith.

The teams at Radio Station Magic 899 and West Coast Youth have beaten their 'Share on Eyre' fundraising goal after receiving over 45 bins worth of products.

