The teams at Radio Station Magic 899 and West Coast Youth have beaten their 'Share on Eyre' fundraising goal after receiving over 45 bins worth of products.
The 'Share on Eyre' campaign concluded on Friday August 5, as people donated winter clothing, blankets, rugs as well as non perishables which included food goods for those less fortunate.
West Coast Youth staff and volunteers will then sort through the donations and put them into different categories before they distribute them out to the community.
Radio Station Magic 899 manager Darren Allard said the donations had surpassed last year's amount of 28 bins, as the total was close to 50 at the conclusion.
"The Eyre Peninsula community is just unbelievable, every time it is asked to do something it just steps up and helps out no matter what the occasion," Mr Allard said.
"They are always there to support each other and it is a great community to be apart of and we cannot thank them enough."
Mr Allard said the items will be sorted into different demographics, and the team would reach out to the families needing it most first.
Sponsors for this year's campaign included Bear Express, Bendigo Bank, Drakes Supermarket and Priceline.
"We have been storing all the donations at the studio and Bear Express were good enough to lend us the Bedford van this morning," Mr Allard said.
"We have basically filled it up with all the donations so it is a tremendous effort."
Chief executive of West Coast Youth Narelle Biddel said it was "overwhelming" to see the amount of items donated and thanked the community for their support.
"Next week we will be bringing in some volunteers and some of our participants from some of our programs are coming in to help us sort the goods," Ms Biddel said.
"Once they are sorted we will be reaching out to the community to come in in an organised way so that we can manage that.
"Our community is a very special one we do so much to support each other and this is just one example of how we do that."
