A program held in Tumby Bay is looking towards the next half of its plans, as it has just celebrated its first anniversary recently.
The Women's Leadership and Development Program hosted by the Tumby Bay Progress Association celebrated its first anniversary. Members used this opportunity to express ideas on how the second year of the operation could run.
Advertisement
The program supports women from 16 years and over to develop contemporary workplace skills, and it is funded by the Commonwealth Office for Women.
It is part of the Women@Work measure to support the re-opening, recovery and reform of Australia's economy from COVID-19.
Program Director, Janene Piip has worked to engage with the community to support over 100 women with an aim of developing skills for employment and workforce participation in the Tumby Bay District, Eyre Peninsula, SA through:
In the last year, over 220 training places and 28 courses have been delivered. Over 100 women attended a number of courses. People across the Eyre Peninsula are welcome to join.
Ms Piip said the group had applied for funding for two years to deliver courses solely for women in Tumby Bay and surrounding districts.
"We work on micro skills which are small courses and then skill sets and full qualifications," Ms Piip said.
"Over the year we have had over 220 training places delivered which is quite amazing for Tumby Bay and around 100 women have attended different courses."
Ms Piip said the program had provided participants with scholarships of $1000.
"We have given out 11 scholarships so that women can pursue study at university or TAFE to do a full qualification, that has been quite an achievement too," Ms Piip said.
"Courses like bachelor of nursing, education, speech pathology all sorts of university courses that women are either studying or want to study."
Ms Piip said the program will bring specialists into Tumby Bay from Adelaide or Port Lincoln to run the sessions face to face who are experts in a particular field.
"They might be from TAFE, it might be from training organisations or it could be people who have their own business and specialise in those topics," Ms Piip said.
"I am the coordinator and I come up with the ideas and then we approach people to deliver."
Ms Piip said the program had specialists teach mental health first aid.
"The idea was it was about giving women skills for work so if they have not been in the workforce or want to freshen up their skills, this way they can do the courses and then find a new job or progress in their career wherever they are working at the moment."
Ms Piip said the scholarships could be used for a range of purposes to help them with their studies, which could include paying for childcare to allow mothers time to study, or simply paying off course fees.
Advertisement
"Some women have got small children so they might have to use it for child care which frees up their time so that they can focus," Ms Piip said.
Ms Piip said the group analysed the work they had done during the celebrations this week, and came up with ideas on what they could undertake in the future.
"They wanted to do some of the concepts that we had already run but also came with new ideas," Ms Piip said.
"Some women might be interested in starting a business and learning how to set one up and get the skills to work as a sole operator or to take it online.
"Or other areas like car maintenance, if you have a car and you need to travel to work sometimes women do not know how to change a tyre or check the oil and water, just those practical skills as well."
Ms Piip said access to childcare in Tumby Bay and across the Eyre Peninsula was continuing to be an obstacle for women involved.
Advertisement
"We have paid for childcare for some women too and it if they wanted to do a course we can find local carers," Ms Piip said.
Ms Piip said the program's Facebook group had grown to 280 women where members could keep up to date.
If you would like to join, or need more information about the program, please contact 0488 428 824.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.