Banners have been posted around Port Lincoln to convey important messages to the community regarding the issues surrounding homelessness.
The action was part of a Homelessness Week campaign by The Country North Homeless Alliance in conjunction with West Coast Youth and Community Support among other organisations based throughout the Spencer Gulf.
West Coast Youth and Community Support chief executive Narelle Biddell said the issue was "precious" to her team and its alliance.
"It is really important that people have an awareness about the housing shortages in the community," Ms Biddell said.
West Coast Youth and Community Support ran a barbecue to fundraise for the cause at Ravendale Sporting Complex, as the team invited the community out to make a donation and enjoy a sausage or some soup while watching the hockey and football.
"We are a part of the Country North Alliance so that team came together to put those messages together and create the banners," Ms Biddell said.
"All of the alliance partners have these banners up in their different towns such as Whyalla, Ceduna and Port Augusta.
"They are the key messages that we are trying to put across."
Ms Biddell said the three main messages on the banners were 'homelessness takes a community response,' 'homelessness is hidden' and 'homelessness can happen to anyone.'
"It takes a community response and it can be hidden, a lot of the time people do not see the couch surfing for instance, especially among our youth," Ms Biddell said.
"We have a lot of youth out there who do not have a stable home and are with friends or friends of friends.
"They are sleeping on their couches or in the spare room but they do not know if they are going to be there tomorrow."
Members of the Country North Homeless Alliance are also currently walking 914 kilometres to raise funds for homelessness, and the team have named this campaign 'We are Walking a Country Mile' for Homelessness Week. The distance is from Kadina to Ceduna, and people can donate to the team at https://gofund.me/0d0cacf6
