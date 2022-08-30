Recently appointed First Nations officer at the City of Port Lincoln Council Evelyn Walker says her role has played a significant part in the Port Lincoln Foreshore Project.
Mrs Walker started the position earlier this year, and she outlined what she will be working on through her role and what she is hoping the council will achieve through its reconciliation plan.
Mrs Walker is a local Barngarla woman to Port Lincoln.
She has previously worked in a range of roles. These include positions in the South Australian Police in Port Lincoln and Port Adelaide, Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement, Families SA, Department of Education, and Department of Health -Aboriginal Health Services Division.
Mrs Walker has also managed accounts, payroll, secretarial support, human resources, native bush medicine and therapeutic products.
She said the role had come about due to the Port Lincoln foreshore project.
"In the Port Lincoln Foreshore Project - Project Management Plan, the First Nations Engagement Officer role was established to implement the City's commitment to reconciliation to support First Nations Storytelling and other opportunities."
Mrs Walker said her role was funded and sat in the master plans project team, and has been working closely in supporting the master plan projects, project manager Kathleen Brannigan.
Mrs Walker had been away from the city for 12 years before she returned to take on the role at the council after working with Bank SA for a short period.
She has been recently facilitating arts and cultural components of the Port Lincoln Foreshore Concept Plan.
"Part of that is writing the first nations artist briefs incorporated in the request for a quote," Mrs Walker said.
"The request for quote arts opportunities for the Nature, Adventure and Junior Playspace has been well advertised for all to apply.
"Applications received are currently going through the procurement process."
Mrs Walker said she had recently invited Country Arts SA Port Lincoln facilitator Gillian Steel to attend the Arts Opportunities Briefing as part of the community consultation process.
"Mrs Steel's role is partly funded by the city council as well...part of the request for quote I have guided and facilitated to ensure first nations stories are incorporated as it will be an important and culturally significant part of the Port Lincoln foreshore project," Mrs Walker said.
She said she would work to ensure the city council liaises with the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation concerning aboriginal heritage and native title and liaise with all regarding local community art opportunities.
Mrs Walker said her role would be to support the development of cultural competency for the foreshore project.
"I have been developing a contractors cultural awareness induction for contractors of the city council to have cultural awareness around what does an artefact look like, is there any native vegetation, aboriginal heritage and native title in the area, the importance of liaising with traditional owners of the area," Mrs Walker said.
"For contractors to have an understanding about their obligations under the aboriginal heritage and native title acts relevant to take into consideration when developing land.
Mrs Walker said she was developing an internal native title and aboriginal heritage guide and procedure for the city council to utilise, to work to ensure appropriate entities and groups are consulted.
Mrs Walker said hoped there would be a framework developed and implemented around first nations employment and training in the long term, to work to ensure ongoing engagement concerning aboriginal heritage and native title.
"This is very important to have employment and training opportunities within different areas of the council," Mrs Walker said.
"I would like to see more dual naming of parks, reserves and islands that will also include local Barngarla history along the trail."
Mrs Walker said she would like to see more signage at parks, reserves and islands that are educational to visitors to share culture, history, stories, language and information about native plants in those areas and welcoming signs for visitors to see when entering Port Lincoln.
"The City of Port Lincoln is committed to strengthening relationships and supporting the advancement of a meaningful reconciliation by engaging and consulting with the community and incorporating stories, language, history, native plants and culture in projects," Mrs Walker said.
