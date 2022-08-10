Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Thursday, August 11, 'Axel Stenross Museum' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Toddler fun
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday August 12, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, August 12, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Come for a ride
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, August 13, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
Dance away
Saturday Dance
Saturday, August 13, Dockings Band will play for dancing in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7:30pm. Shared supper, All welcome, Rosemary Rendell: 86856091.
Join movement
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, August 15, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, August 16, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Rallying around
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus
Tuesday, August 16, Boston Sports clubrooms at 10am, members are reminded of the approaching Combined Probus Rally at Port Augusta on September 13, RSVP by Monday, August 22.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, August 21, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
Happy chat
Ladies Probus 'Happy Chat'
Tuesday, August 23, meet at the Port Lincoln Hotel at 10am, please bring a memento of your grandmother, for further information phone Joy 0407 075 168.
