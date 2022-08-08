Wayback defeated Boston in a close game at Centenary Oval, as the team defeated the Tigers by six points.
Boston got the jump on the Demons early and kept them goalless in the first term, as the Tigers nailed two goals one to the Demons three points.
The Demons piled on four goals three to take the lead, although Boston were still hot on their tail after the Tigers scored two goals, the scores 4.6 to 4.1 at half time.
The tables turned again in the third, as Boston nailed four goals two to take back a strong lead, as the Demons managed only one goal two for the term, the scores at three quarter time 5.8 to 8.3.
Wayback fought back to take the win, as the Demons scored four goals three to Boston's one goal two, the scores at full time 9.11 to 9.5.
Best players for the Demons were William Combe, Ben Sampson, Seth Meyers, Jonty Seal and Sam Heinjus. Sampson and Seal scored two goals each, while Heinjus, James Blewit, Thomas Easson, Matthew Hayman and Saxon Spencer each finished with one goal.
Best players for Boston were James Neale, Ashliegh Jonkers, Christian Dorward, Tynan Hill and Deven Canty.
Stephen Rees and Sanjesh Singh scored two each for the Tigers, while Dorward, Hill, Jonkers, James Neale and Kyan Watherston each had one for the game.
Marble Range defeated Tasman in a tough battle at Ravendale Sporting Complex, as the Magpies defeated the Roosters by 33 points.
The Roosters took the lead in the first term, as Tasman scored two goals one and kept the top team to one goal one for the quarter.
The Magpies took the lead back in the second, as the team scored three goals one and kept Tasman to one minor score for the term, the scores at half time 2.2 to 4.2.
Marble Range kicked another goal two in the third to extend the lead. The Roosters managed one goal three for the term, the scores at three quarter time 3.5 to 5.4.
The fourth quarter saw the Magpies kick three goals five and keep the Roosters to one minor score for the term, the final scores 3.6 to 8.9 at full time.
Best players for Marble Range were Kory Beard, Josh Slade, Daniel Minney, Jordan Clements and Tynan Keeley.
Beard, Keeley and Glen Schreiber had three goals each, Kory Beard while Kyle Castley and Todd Owen had one each.
Tasman's best players were Dylan George, Texas Sinclair, Chase Tucker, Luke Andrews and Tyson Jenner. George, Tyler Penwright and Carl Semmler each had a goal for the game.
Lincoln South had a big win over Mallee Park on the Peckers' home deck, as the team took the win by 50 points.
The Eagles built up a big lead early, as South piled on four goals four to the Peckers' one goal one for the term.
Lincoln South piled on three goals three in the third, while the Peckers scored one goal four, the scores at half time were 2.5 to 7.7.
The Eagles kicked another three goals three in the third, and kept the Peckers to one goal three by three quarter time.
The fourth quarter saw Lincoln South land another three goals and four points to take home a strong win, as the Peckers kicked two goals four for the term, the final scores were 5.12 to 13.14.
Best players for South were Luke Wilkins, Levi McDonald, Aiden Baker, Brodie Drewitt and Waylon Miller. Miller had three for the game, while McDonald and Candem Madden finished with two each.
Drewitt, Kadyn Bryant, Cohen Dinnison, Mitchell Hall, Jake Horton and Connor Madden each had one for the game.
Best players for Mallee Park were Quade Ware, Eric Cook, Steven Benbolt, Jhy Martin and Leonard Wells. Cameron Carbine and Ethan Richards had two each for the game, while Ziggy Lawrie had one.
