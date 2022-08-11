Showtime in Port Lincoln

After a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Lincoln show is back, bigger and better than ever. The show was established in 1904 and it is the longest running community event in Port Lincoln.
"We are keeping the country show tradition going in our community and have been busy putting together another action packed show this year," president Semi Skoljarev said.
"The country show is an opportunity to showcase the local talent in our community, whether it be with your chooks, your pony, your needlework, your gardening skills, your artwork or even if your talent lies elsewhere."
A first for the community, this year's show will also feature a special appearance from world class sculptor, Dennis Massoud, who has appeared at the Ekka in Brisbane and many agricultural shows and festivals. His unique talent at sculpting dragons and many animal shapes has to be seen to be believed. He will also hold sand sculpture workshops during the day.
There will be plenty of free activities with the animal petting zoo, free face-painting, free entry for children in the pavilion competitions, free sand sculpture workshops, and free entertainment for families. Rev-It-Up Racing will be attending the show, offering simulating car racing, which will be fun for all age groups. The Port Lincoln Dirt Circuit Club will also have a display of their racing cars.
There will also be a fancy dress competition at the show. Sponsored by Glen Forrest and Scallywags, children are encouraged to dress as clowns, cartoon characters or superheroes. There will be big prizes for the lucky winners and also a cool prize for the winner of the LEGO competition in the show pavilion.
A fantastic music entertainment program is planned, featuring talented local musicians, Chrissy K and her band, young singer Jayde Whittaker and guitarist Johnny Murray, Titan Austin along with the Port Lincoln City Band, and the Cellar Folk group. Returning to the show is Mr Oopy, the popular children's entertainer and gigantic bubbles creator, and Sideshow alley will be back with the new Extreme Thriller ride, along with the Haunted Mansion, The Hoops and a bouncy castle.
"The show is also featuring many local clubs who will showcase their talents in various fields. Static displays from the Port Lincoln Garden Club, the Port Lincoln Orchid Club, PL Camera Club, and PL Art Group will feature a couple of local artists who will be live painting," show pavilion coordinator, Peter Hughes said.
The show will be held on Sunday, August 14, with entries closing on August 13 at 12pm. The pavilion will open Thursday and Friday from 1-5pm for exhibitors to deliver their entries. Get tickets online or eftpos at the gate.
