Port Lincoln Times

Showtime in Port Lincoln

August 11 2022 - 3:55am
After a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Lincoln show is back, bigger and better than ever. The show was established in 1904 and it is the longest running community event in Port Lincoln.

