Why is Australian Rules football so popular?

It's no secret that Aussie Rules is trendy.

You will find a sea of orange and black, blue and white, red and white, red and white, and many other colors in the winter.

Spectators will be dressed in scarves and beanies; they are ready to go to the stadium to cheer on their favorite team. They are full of pride and a little crazy, but they love to cheer on their favorite team.

So why are Aussie Rules so popular?

Let's look at six reasons why the sport has grown in popularity (and continues to grow) over the years.

1. It was invented here

It should be mentioned first and foremost that AFL was invented in Melbourne.

It emerged from the English-language football being played at that time. The game evolved naturally with the help and support of the people who played it, as they had access to large open spaces.

You can see that the original games were chaotic. There was much negotiation over rules that weren't yet in place. Rules were thus created.



The rules were established by Thomas Wentworth Wills, seven Melbourne Cricket Club members, and the new sport was born in May 1859.

These are the initial rules:

The ball-carrying player could only run as far as necessary to kick the ball.

A kicker who has caught the ball (or marked it) cleanly could get a free kick.

The throwing of the ball was prohibited.

If an opponent does not possess the ball, he cannot be held.

They have evolved with many amendments. It was established in Melbourne in the 1870s, with the formation of the Victorian Football Association in May 1877.

Melbourne is the birthplace of AFL. Strong ties were formed that are still evident today.

2. Melbourne was strong from the beginning

The VFA, also known as the Victorian Football Association, was the first to start AFL. AFL was not only started in Melbourne, but a number of solid Victorian clubs sprung up very quickly: St Kilda and South Melbourne, Melbourne, and North Melbourne.

Melbourne had the strongest league, despite having other states' leagues. The Victorian League increased and began to attract top players from other states (including South Australia and Western Australia) by paying top dollar to have them come.

As the momentum built over the years, Melbourne became more popular and solidified its roots in the sport. It is no surprise that the sport remains so popular in Melbourne.



In those first years, it grew in Melbourne and formed allegiances with players and teams who grew from that point.

How did the sport spread to other parts of Australia and be taken up in other states? The VFL recognised that the sport had to be national to succeed.

Some Melbourne teams merged with others, while others moved between states. Not all states were initially onboard. The remaining Melbourne teams were able to move into the AFL. South Australia was able to play under the SAFL, while Western Australia was able to play under the WAFL. They're still here today.

3. The ANZAC Day clash

You should make it a point to visit Melbourne for the ANZAC Day clash. It is an unforgettable experience. This is where you can genuinely understand AFL's popularity in Melbourne.

The ANZAC Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on ANZAC Day (25/04).

In the 1990s, Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy started the ANZAC Day clash we see today. He would not have known at the time how successful his idea would be. Kevin was a Richmond player who had played on ANZAC Day 1977.



This was his inspiration.

He wanted to hold the contest each year to honor those who had served in World War I. They had almost 95,000 people watching the historic draw, which was a huge success. They say the rest is history.

The MCG set a new record for having the largest attendance at sporting events since the COVID-19 pandemic. The capacity of the MCG was increased by 85 percent.

You will soon realize that Melburnians are more than just a sport if you go long enough to see this match.

4. Growing camaraderie

Because of the history of the game and the many Melbourne teams that were born at the time the NFL was founded, there is strong camaraderie in Melbourne for the game.



It's just one reason why the sport is so prevalent in Melbourne.

Since the beginning of the sport, rivalries have existed between the teams.

Despite this rivalry, you will find mutual respect between all fans at any game. They support their teams and show respect for those on opposing sides. This is a unique sport.



5. Rooted in tradition

Melbourne is home to a lot more than just the tradition of the sport. There is also a strong family tradition that is passed down from generation one to the next.

Because of the mutual respect fans have for one another, it is no problem to bring your children and grandchildren along to the game. Many families have made it a favorite pastime because of its cultural roots in Melbourne.

Families are more than welcome to go to the games with their friends and family or to invite them over to see it on TV and make an occasion of it.

Grand Final is a time when you can see the family tradition at full force as everyone comes together to support their teams and share in the game. It's a shared passion that everyone can share.

6. Popular sport

Melburnians love to watch the game. It's also about playing the game. This starts at a young age.

It is introduced to children at a young age by Auskick, the critical introductory coaching program for primary school-aged kids and their parents. This program is supported in part by the Australian Sports Commission.



The parents manage it in a safe and fun environment. It is a way to pass on the knowledge and experience to our children, allowing them to follow in the footsteps set by their parents and create lasting memories.

It all starts at the age of five and continues until adulthood. AFL is a popular sport that children can play over the years. There are many clubs in Melbourne. Many people choose to play AFL and continue it throughout their lives.

Parents and grandparents often come along to the games with their grandchildren to cheer them on. This adds to the sense of camaraderie, which flows into professional games, which are then enjoyed together as a family over the weekend. Even adults can still play AFL in social clubs long after their 30s.

AFL Melbourne

It is easy to see why AFL in Melbourne is so popular. It's more than a sport. It is part of their identity as individuals and as a State. It's not difficult to see the strong AFL culture in Melbourne that flows down through the generations.

The sport is well-known in Melbourne and will continue to be famous for many decades. The community's hub is the local clubs, which forge strong connections between the sport and the community.

AFL is a popular sport throughout Australia. However, it is worth noting the tradition that began in Melbourne and its contribution to AFL's popularity.