Plastic nets, piping and other fishing industry materials will be given a new lease of life at a plant which has opened in Port Lincoln.
Thousands of kilograms of end-of-life plastic will be turned into new items each year at the facility - the first of its kind in South Australia.
Advertisement
The new business - developed by Adelaide-based SABRN Circular, established by vascular surgeon Dr Abe Chandra - was opened on Tuesday, August 9.
Dr Chandra said the business aimed to stop plastics ending up in landfill and reduce the need for "virgin" plastic products.
"What I wanted to do was look at this end of life plastic materials that essentially goes into landfill ... or just is strewed throughout the fields and other areas that release a lot of methane and hydro carbons," Dr Chandra said.
"We are trying to get this plastic into a re-useable format instead, going cradle to grave and back to cradle."
Dr Chandra said the business would not be using "virgin" plastic.
"Virgin plastic uses up an enormous amount of Co2 emission and it comes from petroleum," Dr Chandra said.
"By using end-of-life plastics we are avoiding production of new virgin plastic, but we are also preventing that plastic to go into landfill or being incinerated.
"Both of those are terrible from an environmental point of view."
Dr Chandra said the business was working to advance manufacturing technologies.
"Whether it would be injection moulding or 3D printing, some kind of advanced manufacturing so that we can actually bring it to a much higher value," Dr Chandra said.
"We are trying to develop this sovereign manufacturing capability within Australia. I think that is critical because our supply chains struggle a lot, especially with this geo-political turmoil and COVID-19, we do not really have those supply chains."
He described Port Lincoln as a proof-of-concept roll-out, with the goal to spread the model to different areas of South Australia.
"We are trying to create this eco-system in Port Lincoln that is co-existing with the community," Dr Chandra said.
"If that works we will take it to, let's say, Whyalla or Ceduna or Mount Gambier, but it is not only limited to that, as we could take it to Darwin or Cairns because they also have lots of plastic-related problems."
Dr Chandra said there must be accountability by companies to have "a life after death" plan for plastics.
"It is no longer good enough to have cradle-to-grave, essentially," Dr Chandra said.
"We need to look beyond that because we know the consequences to the environment of these materials so there has to be more accountability. I think is happening with government companies like SABRN is looking at trying to escalate that, to leverage on that and have the opportunity to bring that cradle to cradle to cradle over and over and over again."
Advertisement
Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said there were opportunities, including jobs for locals, at the new plant.
"I think the opportunities that come out of here, not only from a manufacturer point of view but from an employment perspective, are very promising," Cr Flaherty said.
Council currently stored plastic waste in its resource recovery centre, but the new facility gave them a possible alternative, he said.
"We have not been able to do anything with them at the moment because we do not know how to," Cr Flaherty said.
"The opportunity for this type of manufacturer to come in and translate it going from waste to a useful product is something that is exciting and interesting. It means that there is an opportunity for the fishing industry and other industries to have a circular environment when it comes to their waste."
Cr Flaherty said he was hoping the new plant would be able to "relieve us of the concern" about what to do next with the plastic waste.
Advertisement
"I think there has been a lot of head scratching for quite some time of how we are going to be able to deal with this," he said.
"I think when Abe and the team came along it was an opportunity for us to sit down around the table with them and work it out."
Cr Flaherty said the banning of single-use plastics in South Australia meant work had to be done on future reycling goals.
"With the fishing waste and all the other waste that we have got for one use this is an opportunity to make it useful," he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.