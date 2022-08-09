Knights roll Raiders in Port Lincoln soccer

Reports from Port Lincoln Soccer Association matches played August 7, 2022.
Raiders vs Knights
The first senior game of the weekend was newly crowned 2022 league premiers Lincoln Knights vs Lincoln City Raiders.
Knights as they have all season came out strong and played their game forcing Raiders on the back foot early through some pulsating plays down the left wing through young winger Ethan Franklin, Raiders we're on the back foot and couldn't get their passes to stick and Knights capitalised and scored the breakthrough goal to make it 1 nil and from there the premiers continued their push.
Raiders went down to 10 men after Ramon Dennis was sent off after obtaining two yellow cards and at halftime Knights were in complete control with the score at 5-0.
Raiders reset in the second half with a different formation and tried to attack but couldn't breakthrough the midfield of Charlie Price, Luke Frears and Rico Kendra who continually put the young Raiders defence under pressure
In the end it was an excellent display from Knights who ended up winning 9-0 and primed themselves for a run at the end of season cup, full credit to the young Raiders team who fought valiantly right till the final whistle
Lincoln City Raiders 0 defeated by Lincoln Knights 9
Goal scorers: LK Charlie Price 4, Dan Harders, Luke Frears, Ethan Franklin, Jon Coleman, OG LCR.
Best players: LK Ricko Kendra, LK Charlie Price, LCR Deven Canty.
South Coast 4 versus SEKOL Masters 1
Goal scorers: SC Tate Garnaut, Leon Duns, Fergus Thom, Jack Butterworth; SM Sam Lydeamore.
Best players: SC Pas Hess, SM Sam Taylor, SC Luke Murray.
Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus Lincoln Knights 11
Goal scorers: LK Ethan Franklin 6, Aled Phillips 2, Hilary Hore, Marli Furth, Joel Hore.
Best players: LK Ethan Franklin, LK Luke Hennell, LCR Ryan Windsor.
South Coast 1 versus SEKOL Masters 0
Goal scorers: SC Luke Pearce.
Best players: SC Luke Pearce, SM Sam Lydeamore, SC Jack Butterworth.
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus Lincoln Knights 1
Goal scorers: LCR Alan Doley; LK Talia Freeman.
Best players: LK Talia Freeman, LCR Alan Doley, LCR Noah Wicks
South Coast 2 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: SC Isaiah Spinks 2; SM Finn Miletic, Noah Luscombe.
Best players: SC Isaiah Spinks, SC Poppy Stoddard, SM Finn Miletic.
Lincoln City Raiders 6 versus Lincoln Knights 1
Goal scorers: LCR Brandyn Spriggs 2, Zac Hancox, Lincoln Doley, Kaleb Kennedy, Kade Clarke; LK Nikolas Kobelt.
South Coast 3 versus SEKOL Masters 0
Goal scorers: SC Patrick Cochrane 3.
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus Lincoln Knights 3
Goal scorers: LCR Hudson Barr; LK Oska Franklin 2, Harvey Hore.
South Coast 2 versus SEKOL Masters 3
Goal scorers: SC Nate Lang, Solly Simpson; SM Nikolas Bolenski 2, Sebastian Satalic.
