Smaller fields braved the winter conditions

Ross Sharrad recaps the Port Lincoln Golf Club action from the week.
Sponsored by Bradford Constructions, Saturday's round was a stableford, with 54 men and nine women in the field.
With no scores over 40 points, Dan Brown won A Grade with 38 from Barry Tattersall on 37. B grade went to Dave Bellchambers with 36 from Grant Woods 35, and in C grade, Tim Pobke had the score of the day with 39 points from David Krollig on 36.
Rundowns went to Mike Freeman on 37, Clint Scharfe on 36 and Tim Robinson, Chas Chambers and Rex Bichard rounded out the winners' circle with 35 points each.
The Women's division was won by Heather Darley on 32, from Kay Freeth on 30.
Nearest the pin winners were Chris Brooks, Dan Brown, Scott Lombe, Clint Scharfe, George Mayhew and Dan Townsend, and there were four par-three birdies, coming from Dan Brown, Clint Scharfe, Dan Townsend and Dave Graetz.
Only 10 women braved the wintry conditions on Thursday, sponsored by Doug Watson Menswear.
The par competition was won by Elaine Pierik with minus two, on a countback from Adie Fraser, with rundowns awarded to Val Sharrad -5 and Heather Darley -7. Certainly not a day inductive to good scores.
Nearest the pin winners were Adie Fraser and Val Sharrad.
Wednesday 's men's Stableford competition was sponsored by Eyre Refrigeration and there were only 56 entrants, including a visitor from Future Golf.
The scores reflected the day. Adam Sullivan won A grade with 33 points on a countback from Greg Barry. Dave Batterbury had the score of the day to win B grade with 36 from Mark Cooper on 34, and Bob Sorensen won C grade with 34 from Maurie Barry on 33.
Rundowns went to Dave Sargent 34, Barry Tattersall and Geoff Nottle on 33 and Andy Smith with 32.
Monday's Monthly Seniors' Day, with 18 players, saw John Phillips the winner with 30 points from Colin Clark on 27.
Sunday only attracted 13 players for the Mixed Stableford competition, with Mitchell Roberts winning with 34 points from Jack Humphries on 33, counting out Scott Lombe, who had the only par three birdie, on the 12th hole.
