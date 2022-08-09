Port Lincoln Times

Smaller fields braved the winter conditions

By Ross Sharrad
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grade champions: C grade winner Cliff Taylor and B grade winner Tony Dragun. Absent was club champion Sean Thomas. Photo: Val Sharrad.

Ross Sharrad recaps the Port Lincoln Golf Club action from the week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.