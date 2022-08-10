Port Lincoln Times

Local business set up at 'Taste of EP' experience busy scenes at the field days

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:02am, first published August 10 2022 - 3:51am
'A Taste of EP' coordinator Sally Redden said local businesses had gained a lot of exposure with people flooding through the tent in big numbers. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Food stalls showcasing the best of the Eyre Peninsula have done a roaring trade at the Cleve field days as crowds streamed in through the gates.

