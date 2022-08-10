Food stalls showcasing the best of the Eyre Peninsula have done a roaring trade at the Cleve field days as crowds streamed in through the gates.
A Taste of EP organisers said some stalls ran out of stock on the first day of the event as people supported local eateries and producers.
Coordinator Sally Redden said there had been great sunny weather for the Eyre Peninsula Field Days, held from August 9-11, with a lot of people turning up for a day out.
"We had Santis, they sold out of all three days of their allocation," Ms Redden said, of the new Port Lincoln restaurant.
"L'Anse Cafe sold out and we have also got the Cowell Area School, they had a really good day of sales for all of our food items.
"We have Rouge and Rascal and the Little Coffee Pot selling coffee non stop and doing all of their sweet pastries, which has been delicious."
Ms Redden said the bar proved extremely popular on the first night, with a variety of happy hours bringing in patrons.
"They have got all the local schools doing some performances next door so we have been able to turn our radios down and listen to the school performances. It has been really good," Ms Redden said.
Ms Redden said the A Taste of EP tent had been a good spot for new businesses to gain exposure - including Santis, which has been operating for six months.
"They have kept it simple today as they have just done the three items but they have executed it really well," Ms Redden said.
"Alchemellia and the Gourmet Box Site have done really well.
"We have got a lot of stuff from a lot of different people and everyone is sort of stopping and browsing ... the exposure for us is great because we are relatively new comers to the scene as well."
Ms Redden said the site had been providing testers for some new items, including chocolate from the Port Lincoln Gourmet Box Co.
"That is a new item that we have added in the past six months which are doing really well," she said.
"Knowing that it is a local supplier and a local small business ... they love to support us and they love to support them it is a really good collaboration."
Ms Redden said the final day would feature exhibitor specials at the bar.
"They will be the ones that have packed up their site and are ready to kick back and have a little relax for themselves," Ms Redden said.
