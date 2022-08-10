Cleve Playgroup's Lil Gym helps promote exercise and developing social skills among its youngest children under five years old.
Cleve Playgroup ran its Lil Gym activities in the parents and children's tent at the Eyre Peninsula Field Days in Cleve.
Committee member of Cleve Playgroup Molly Bray said The Lil Gym had been organised by volunteers.
"We open it weekly for our children and it is all soft play equipment," Ms Bray said.
"We have tables chairs for adults to sit around and have a coffee have a chat while the children use the Lil Gym.
"It is mainly just for our under fives that are welcome to come, as it is just the ones that do not go to kindergarten or school yet so they can enjoy interacting with each other, learning social skills and being active."
Ms Bray said the playgroup has children enrolled from surrounding districts, which included Arno Bay and Port Neil.
"Anyone is definitely welcome to join and we do get children each week from the surrounding areas but mainly Cleve," Ms Bray said.
"The Cleve Field Days have asked us to offer this service to the field days which is classed as a parents and children's tent so then they can come in, they can feed and they can change their babies."
Ms Bray said Arno Bay New Years Day had joined them to support them this year.
"They are selling their EP Trail showbags with food and drink for all the children," Ms May said.
