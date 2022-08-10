Port Lincoln Times

Cleve Playgroup run 'Lil Gym' in parents and children's tent at Eyre Peninsula Field Days

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:57am, first published August 10 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleve Play Group committee member Molly Bray (left) with treasurer Jane Glasson and daughter Mabel Glasson-Ramsey outside the parents and children's tent at the Eyre Peninsula Field Days where the Lil Gym facilities were set up. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Cleve Playgroup's Lil Gym helps promote exercise and developing social skills among its youngest children under five years old.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.