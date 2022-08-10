Businesses from the Eyre Peninsula and beyond enjoyed a busy couple of days at Cleve as sites showcased the latest equipment and machinery to farmers.
There were also a number of lifestyle sites that patrons flocked to as part of the Eyre Peninsula Field Day from August 9-11.
The food stalls had a lot of foot traffic and some businesses in the A Taste of EP tent ran out of stock on the first day of the event.
Sunny weather for the first two days drew in crowds before the stormy conditions on the final day.
Stalls sold everything from coffee and pastries, to oysters and a range of other seafood and a bar provide people with happy hour options.
People also had the chance to listen to local schools performing on stage which was located right by the 'A Taste of EP' tent.
