Some country residents in South Australia are likely to be older and less healthy than their city counterparts.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' Census 2021 looked at people's health conditions for the first time.
Advertisement
Household members were asked to nominate which of 10 health conditions they were experiencing.
Conditions included arthritis, cancer and dementia.
The results were outlined by Caroline Deans who is director of 2021 Census information.
"The health in regional areas in terms of reported conditions is not as good as in the metropolitan area," she said.
"Arthritis is more prevalent in all South Australian people than in the rest of Australia.
"It relates to age. Residents of Victor Harbor have much, much higher levels of arthritis with the older population there.
"As people become older, they unfortunately develop more health conditions.
"Mental health conditions were reported much more highly in South Australia than the rest of Australia."
As part of creating the health picture, residents were asked to say whether they had a diagnosed mental health condition such as depression or anxiety.
Asked whether there were any "positives" for country SA in the Census, compared with the gloomy report card, Ms Deans replied: "Unfortunately there was nothing I could see that was better."
She said the average age in Australia was 38 years old while in South Australia it was 41 - the second oldest area in the nation.
"Only Tasmania is older," she said.
Ms Deans, who is from South Australia, said the average age of residents in Victor Harbor was 60 years.
This was about double the average age in Adelaide where there were many young students.
But Ms Deans said country residents "made up" for those results through lower rent bills, although personal and household income was lower than that for the state as a whole.
Personal income in Port Lincoln averaged $717 weekly, just below the state average of $734 weekly.
But incomes were much lower than Port Lincoln's in other regional areas.
Advertisement
Personal income in Murray Bridge was $607, Whyalla $641 and Port Pirie $570.
"The regions had quite a lower income than overall South Australia," she said.
Rent was much cheaper than the average $300 weekly in Adelaide.
Examples included Whyalla at $180 weekly, Murray Bridge at $240 and Port Pirie at $185.
Mortgage payments were much lower for country residents.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.