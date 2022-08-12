Port Lincoln Times

Country South Australia's residents are in poorer health than their city counterparts

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:27am, first published August 12 2022 - 7:00am
Some country residents in South Australia are likely to be older and less healthy than their city counterparts.

