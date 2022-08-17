SEW TOGETHER
Cea-Side Stitchers
Advertisement
Friday, August 19, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
SING-A-LONG
Auslan Singing
Friday, August 19, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, try some Auslan singing, call Faye 0419 718 805
GO FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, August 20, Tumby Bay Jetty, 8.30am, a group of cyclists take a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay.
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, August 21, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
HAPPY SNAPPERS
Port Lincoln Camera Club
Monday, August 22, meet Woolworths car park at 4pm for street photos, regular meeting at 6.45pm in the Senior Citizens Hall, bring computer, all welcome, check Port Lincoln Camera Club website.
JOIN MOVEMENT
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, August 22, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
Advertisement
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, August 23, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
READY TO RALLY
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus
Tuesday, August 23, Boston Sports clubrooms at 10am, members are reminded of the approaching Combined Probus Rally at Port Augusta on September 13, RSVP by Monday August 22.
Advertisement
HAPPY CHAT
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus 'Happy Chat'
Tuesday, August 23, Port Lincoln Hotel at 10am, please bring a memento of your grandmother, for further information phone Joy 0407 075 168.
TURN THE PAGE
Cover to Cover Book Club
Thursday, September 1, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476.
Advertisement
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.