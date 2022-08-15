Port Lincoln Times

Sleaford West site recommended for Eyre Peninsula desal plant

Updated August 15 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:30am
The location of the preferred site for the Eyre Peninsual desalination plant at Sleaford West. Picture: Supplied

Sleaford West has been recommended as the preferred site for the Eyre Peninsula desalination plant.

