Sleaford West site recommended for Eyre Peninsula desal plant

Sleaford West has been recommended as the preferred site for the Eyre Peninsula desalination plant.
A plant at Point Boston is the fall-back option if the cost of building at Sleaford West proved unfeasible.
A five-month consultation process, which included feedback from an independent Marine Science Review Panel, community consultation and input from councils, government agencies and industry, narrowed down the field to the Sleaford West site.
Without a desalination plant it has been forecast that the Eyre Peninsula will run short of potable water by 2025 and that permanent damage could be caused to the Uley South Basin.
Site Selection Committee Chair Peter Treloar said the decision was an important step in assuring long-term water security for Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula.
"There are challenges and opportunities at every site, but the committee has decided that this new site at Sleaford West, which varies from other sites previously considered, has the most opportunities when it comes to delivering water to businesses and the wider Eyre Peninsula community," Mr Treloar said.
"In making its decision, the committee has considered substantial scientific and technical advice, as well as the views of our community, local governments, environmental groups, cultural groups and local industries.
"The process has been one of inclusion and social democracy, giving the community a significant role in contributing to making vital long-term decisions about what happens in its own backyard. I have been impressed with the careful consideration put in by committee members who have been tasked with contributing to this important process."
Mr Treloar said that plans to increase the capacity of the new plant by 30 percent - to 5.3 gigalitres - would help secure long-term economic growth and make for "a solid investment in our region's future".
In early June the desal plant site choice had been narrowed to four potential locations - Sleaford West, Point Boston, Uley South Shoal Point and Sleaford North. More than 20 sites around Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula had been considered for the location.
On August 10 the Sleaford West location - different to those previously considered in Sleaford Bay - was announced as the preferred site. The new site at Sleaford West, which had not been previously considered, was closely followed by Point Boston and Sleaford North as options. Shoal Point had been earlier removed from consideration.
While Sleaford West has been earmarked for the desalination plant, it ranked second to Point Boston on technical grounds, including construction and cost. As a result, it will be kept as a back-up option during the next phase.
The project team will continue to work with members of the Sleaford community and First Nations Australians on local site investigations.
SA Water had previously announced Billy Lights Point as the preferred location and this remained as the base case while consideration was given to the committee's recommendation.
Mr Treloar said that while the committee was confident in its decision to recommend the new site at Sleaford West, there remained a lot of work to do to secure a suitable funding pathway and ensure a cost effective approach to construction can be achieved.
"The next few weeks will be important as the Site Selection Committee has discussions with State and Federal Governments about funding pathways and the project team begins geotechnical investigations at the new Sleaford West site," Mr Treloar said.
The new facility is set to provide additional water to the Uley South supply from seawater desalination as part of security water for the region.
