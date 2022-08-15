Port Lincoln Times

Police warn of thefts, speeding across Eyre Peninsula

By Sharon Hansen
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:24am, first published 12:37am
SA Police are searching for items, including a motorbike, which were allegedly stolen from on property in Cowell recently.

