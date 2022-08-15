Police warn of thefts, speeding across Eyre Peninsula

SA Police are searching for items, including a motorbike, which were allegedly stolen from on property in Cowell recently.
The 2013 Honda CRF dirt bike and other personal items were taken from a shed on Burton Street, between Thursday, August 4 at 9am to Sunday, August 7 around 8.30am.
If anyone has seen the dirt bike. has details on its whereabouts or has information that may assist with the investigation please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A provisional driver has lost his licence for 12 months after he was stopped by police on the Flinders Highway for allegedly speeding.
SA Police patrol officers allegedly clocked the driver of a Holden sedan at a speed of 151km/h on the highway near Haslam on Thursday, August 11, at about 4.15pm.
The 18-year-old local was fined for exceeding the speed limit and breaching provisional licence conditions and was issued with a 12-month immediate loss of licence notice.
Police would like to remind drivers with a provisional class licence that they are not to exceed 100 km/h on roads, even if the speed limit is 110 km/h.
A recent increase in the spate of theft from cars has led to Port Lincoln Police issuing a reminder to vehicle owners to lock their cars and remove any valuables.
Recently six cars were allegedly interfered with thieves taking property such as wallets, cash, cards, clothing, identification documents and sunglasses.
Residents are being asked to report any offences immediately.
To reduce chances of becoming a victim of theft, use the following security tips:
- Details: If anyone has information regarding these or any other crimes, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
