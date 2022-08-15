Port Lincoln Times

Deeds, not words, are needed to overcome 'coercive control' abuse

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
August 15 2022 - 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We are still waiting to criminalise "coercive control" abuse. Picture: Shutterstock

A new law is needed in the campaign against domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.