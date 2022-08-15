Deeds, not words, are needed to overcome 'coercive control' abuse

A new law is needed in the campaign against domestic abuse.
It has been promised by the state government pre-election, but in reality we are still waiting to criminalise "coercive control" abuse.
"Coercive control" is when the unseen hand of the domestic violence offender takes over every facet of a woman's life.
The offender controls the woman's finances, phone calls, friendships and movements in a terrifying psychologicial pattern.
Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania have already introduced or are planning laws to criminalise the behaviour.
There is added impetus for South Australia to follow suit with talks at a federal level about determining a national definition of "coercive control" to help the states and territories to better deal with it.
Some victims fail to see the controlling behaviour as actual domestic abuse, but this will change with new definitions and laws.
A state government spokesman said it was a "policy" to introduce the law here.
We now need action on this promise.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
