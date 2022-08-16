A country show tradition returned with a full strength Port Lincoln Show over the weekend and the event has been labelled a wonderful and successful return to normality.
Held at Port Lincoln Racing Club and Showgrounds on Sunday, August 15, Port Lincoln Show President, Semi Skoljarev said it was a great event and thanked everyone who put in a lot of hard work to make it happen.
"It was a great turnout with some excellent weather," Mr Skoljarev said.
"We did have a little shower, but that didn't deter us. It was great to see the vibe of the community.
"We had about 3000 people come out, which is an awesome turnout. Overall it was great to see the kids out, having a run around outdoors and having a lot of fun. It's been such a long time since we've seen that.
"It felt like we were back to normal since COVID. Everyone was very festive and happy. It was great to see."
Being the first show back to full strength since the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of the show rides were a major attraction and Skoljarev can't wait to build off of this year's success and if anyone would like to help contribute, applications are ready to roll.
"We couldn't get rides for the ages under five this year, but we'll look to make that happen at the next show," he said.
"We will look to rectify that for next year, but there is a lot of work that goes into the show. Last call out, we had to get in touch with people directly to help out. We had to headhunt a bit
"Overall it was a very successful day. Rev It Up Racing had a record day for them. It was an excellent event without too many dramas.
"We had a sand sculptor there who created a dragon, it was a really great event this year."
