Have you thought about standing for Port Lincoln council? Here's your chance to throw your hat into the ring and register.
Port Lincoln City chief executive officer, Matthew Morgan, has encouraged people thinking about standing as a candidate to lodge an application early once they open on August 23.
He said that anybody elected as a councillor would be supported with a mandatory training program, council induction and ongoing professional development opportunities to help them do their duties.
People can nominate for council, regardless of their qualifications, religion, race, gender, experience, or profession.
A push for greater diversity within South Australian local government has been a key topic ahead of nominations opening for this year's polls.
Nominations for November's local government election will open on August 23 and close at noon on September 6.
Information sessions will be held at Port Lincoln council chambers on August 24 and 30 to provide candidates with details on what is involved in being a councillor.
Most people eligible to vote in council elections can also run as a candidate, with kits available at councilelections.sa.gov.au for registrations ahead of August 23, when nominations can be lodged.
Hard copy nomination forms would also be available from the South Australian electoral commission on 1300 655 232, however candidates have been encouraged to complete nominations online due to limited hard-copy forms.
"It is important candidates do not leave their nomination to the last minute as incorrect or late nominations will not be accepted by the electoral commission," Mr Morgan said.
