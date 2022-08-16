Port Lincoln Times
Port Lincoln, Ceduna, Lucindale, Cowell, Kingston and Kangaroo Island schools will benefit from the savings.

Updated August 17 2022 - 12:07am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:58pm
Clare Scrivens checks out the aquaculture program at Port Lincoln High School. Picture: Supplied

Licence fees for schools running aquaculture programs are set to be waived, with steps being taken to make it permanent.

