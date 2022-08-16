Licence fees for schools running aquaculture programs are set to be waived, with steps being taken to make it permanent.
Six schools licenced for aquaculture studies - Port Lincoln High, Ceduna, Lucindale, Cowell, Kingston Community School and Kangaroo Island Community Education - will benefit from the savings.
The programs offer young people the chance to experience a career in aquaculture and build up skills for regional-based jobs.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, said the state government was looking into making the fee waiver permanent for schools holding aquaculture licences.
"I'm very pleased that our government is providing fee waivers for High Schools with aquaculture licences for 2022/23 with a view to make this ongoing," she said.
"Getting young people interested in careers in aquaculture and fishing is so important to addressing workforce issues and keeping young people in the regions."
The aquaculture program at Port Lincoln High School was granted a licence in 2001 and Chris McGowan, who runs the program, has been involved since its inception.
The school offers an "adopt a barra" program to help finance the studies, which involves students growing barramundi from fingerlings in February and feeding, growing, measuring and tagging the fish during the year.
