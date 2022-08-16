Target on waste reduction

A Waste Management Strategy workshop will take place this week and the aim will be to discuss problems, opportunities and visions in how to improve the Eyre Peninsula's waste disposal.
The Thursday, August 18,workshop will hold several improvement opportunities and initiatives relevant to the broader Eyre Peninsula Waste and Resources Strategy that were identified and discussed at a previous Waste Management Strategy Workshop held for City of Port Lincoln elected members on June 28, 2022.
Executive Officer for Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association, Peter Scott said it would be a day to discuss what was the best way to deal with waste in the region and a lot of questions will be debated.
"The state government wants all regional councils to set waste targets and we have different targets in the Eyre Peninsula because it's a long way to take all our recyclables to NAWMA and it costs a lot of money," Mr Scott said.
"We have huge distances, the population is dispersed and diesel costs a lot of money to transfer waste.
"How do we set up a recyclable facility when there isn't the volumes or the population numbers to make things like this economically viable?
"There are no green bins across the Eyre Peninsula as it just doesn't stack up.
"There's some around Whyalla, but how do we make these things add up?
"At the end of the day it's the rate players and tax payers who have to pay for these sorts of services, but we need to make sure it adds up and makes sense.
"These are the sorts of issues we'll be tackling and discussing how we can get funding for them."
The priorities that will be the main items of discussion at the workshop will be: collection and processing of compostable organics waste, fish industry waste, clean plastics, glass separation, and an expanded operation of the Port Lincoln Resource Recovery Centre.
The Eyre Peninsula Waste and Resources Workshop to be held at 9:30am, at the Port Lincoln Ballroom on August 18 2022.
