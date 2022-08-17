Rangers win in round 14 of Port Lincoln netball

A1 round 14 netball was played on Friday night in windy and wet conditions making the courts slippery and dangerous, which hindered the skill level and speed.
All players adapted quickly and settled into the tussle with the elements and game.
Both teams used the space well and managed some great passages of play with accurate conversions for the better part of the quarter.
Scores were 8 a piece at the first quarter break.
Again, it was goal for goal and an opportunity provided by Kobi Clements was not converted and likewise intercept from Lauren McDonald was not converted about halfway through the quarter.
Simoan Hayman and Karli Sargent supported their forward line consistently for the 15 minutes.
Goalies Georgia Robinson was a target and converted well with the support of Katelin Morgan who continued to find front position.
In the last minute or so of the quarter Caitlin Wellfare was able to deflect a ball into the hands of Rangers who converted to bring Rangers within 1 goal of Imperials.
Jess Harris was causing havoc through the mid court when Imperials were transitioning to attack.
At half-time score was even with 19 goals scored.
It rained again for the start of third and the wind making all players cautious in their attempts for the ball and a slip on the first centre pass, resulting in a free pass to Imperials.
Brooke Nisbet was able to intercept in the circle and send the ball back, however another drag due to weather conditions and back to Imperials who were successful after two minutes of play.
Karli Sargent was strong for Imperials and Caitlin Wellfare was instrumental in Rangers mid court.
Rangers were able to take the lead in the third by four goals, after a few inconsistencies.
It was a messy last quarter and evident the players were cold and tired.
Defenders Jess Nielsen and Brooke Nisbet came out strong in the last quarter turning over and sending it to Rangers goalers who were able to convert.
Makaya Bryant continued to shoot well with the support of her teammates. Imperials played a good team game with the controlled direction from Karli Sargent through the mid court.
Rangers were able to maximise on their opportunities with a solid effort from all players and take the win 39-26.
Best for Rangers, Caitlin Wellfare and Imperials, Jess Harris.
A1: Waybacks 29 def Boston 23; Wanilla Rangers 39 def Imperials
A1 reserves: Imperials 41 def Waybacks 40; Boston 53 def St Mary's 31
A2: Imperials 29 def Waybacks 23; Wanilla Rangers Team 1 50 Def St Mary's 23; Boston 40 def Wanilla Rangers Team 2 30
A2 reserves: Boston 29 Def Storm T1 28; St Mary's 44 Def Imperials 39; Wanilla Rangers Team 2 48 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 33; Storm T2 56 Def Waybacks 43
A3: Boston 28 def Storm T2 14; Wanilla Rangers Team 2 56 def Storm T1 16; St Mary's 34 def Waybacks 13
15/U Div 1: Waybacks 37 def Boston 30; Imperials 36 def Wanilla Rangers 30
15/U Div 2: Ravendale Storm 28 draw Boston 28; Wanilla Rangers 15 def St Mary's 6; Waybacks 34 def Imperials 33
13/U Div 1: Imperials 29 def Boston 16; Wanilla Rangers 38 def St Mary's 12
13/U Div 2: Ravendale Storm 26 def St Mary's 5; Wanilla Rangers 10 draw Imperials 10; Boston Team 2 16 draw Boston Team 1 16
11/U Div 1: Wayback - Team 2 16 def Ravendale Storm 3; Wanilla Rangers 13 def St Mary's 6; Wayback - Team 1 6 draw Imperials 6
11/U Div 2: Wanilla Rangers 12 def St Mary's 0; Imperials 28 def Boston 3
