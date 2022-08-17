Blowouts in round 14 of Port Lincoln footy

TWO big blowouts and a closer slog at Mallee Park Oval were the results of the round 14 matches in Port Lincoln Football League A grade action.
Tasman and Marble Range both won by three-figure margins while Wayback won in a tighter affair over Mallee Park.
Mallee Park v Wayback
Fourth-placed Wayback met fifth-placed Mallee Park in the closest match of round 14.
Wayback were victors, coming away with a 21-point road win.
It was a tight affair early and Mallee Park had many scoring opportunities, but inaccuracy plagued the home team in the first quarter.
The Peckers had eight behinds in the first term to lead, 2.8 20 to Wayback's 3.0 18.
Wayback took control in the second term but things were still close on the scoreboard, with the visitors leading 6.4 40 to 4.11 35 at the long break.
The match had become an arm-wrestle after half-time and only one goal was scored in third term, with Wayback kicking a major and Mallee Park managing three behinds.
Wayback led, 7.4 46 to 4.14 38 at the last break.
With a quarter to go, Mallee Park were eight points down and needed to improve their efficiency when going forward if they had any chance to win.
The floodgates opened in the last quarter and Mallee Park kicked four majors to double its goal tally, however, Wayback kicked six goals of their own to run out winners, 13.7 85 to 8.15 63.
Mallee Park's best players were Derick Wanganeen, David Murray, Matthew Johncock, Geoffrey Taylor and Quade Ware.
For the winners, Anthony Ianniello, Sam Heinjus, William Combe, Ben Sampson and Archie Aldridge led Wayback to a good victory.
Boston v Tasman
Second-placed Tasman were far too strong for Boston in their round 14 clash.
Tasman recorded a 126-point win over the struggling home side with Ben Daniels kicking eight majors in the one-sided affair.
The margin was just 20 points after quarter-time but it had blown out to 77 points at the long break thanks to a nine goal quarter by the visiting Tasman side.
The third term was Boston's most fruitful, kicking four goals but the damage had already been done and and Tasman kicked away to a 24.19 163 to 6.1 37 win.
Tasman's best were Tyson Jenner, Ben Daniels, Billy Haebich, Jacob Stoll and Dylan Smith while Boston's best were Ashleigh Jonkers, Bodhi Fauser, Larry Stimson, Lochie Ward and Will Smith.
Lincoln South v Marble Range
The undefeated ladder-leaders Marble Range had a 100-point win over third-placed Lincoln south.
The premiership favourites set about building a big lead all day and Lincoln South only managed one goal in the second half as Marble Range eyed-off a three-figure win.
Marble Range continued their dominance of the competition with a big 18.14 122 to 3.4 22 win.
Tynan Keeley kicked seven majors to take his season tally to 61.
Marble Range's best were Josh Slade, Tynan Keeley, Daniel Minney, Jordan Clements and Kory Beard. South's were Luke Wilkins, Aiden Baker, Jarryd Mccormack, Tom Oosterholt and Jake Horton.
