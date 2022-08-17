Port Lincoln RSL set to honour those who served on Vietnam Veterans' Day

It's a day to remember the brave sacrifices made in the Vietnam War and maybe over a beverage lend a listening ear to a mate who served.
Vietnam Veterans' Day is commemorated every year on August 18 and this Thursday will be the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.
This battle was one of the most significant conflicts for Australian service personnel who fought in the war.
The Port Lincoln RSL will hold a commemorative service from 11am and doors will open from 10:30am.
President of the Port Lincoln RSL, Gary Clough said the weather can usually be a little average, but it's always good to show your appreciation to the brave sacrifices made to people who served in the Vietnam War.
Attendees can lay wreaths and show their respects.
There were nearly 60,000 Australians who served in the war between June 1962 and July 1972.
