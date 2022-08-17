Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln RSL will hold a Vietnam Veterans' Day commemorative service

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:42am
Port Lincoln RSL set to honour those who served on Vietnam Veterans' Day

It's a day to remember the brave sacrifices made in the Vietnam War and maybe over a beverage lend a listening ear to a mate who served.

