Port Lincoln Times
Good News

Endangered marsupial relocated from Birdsville Track to South Australia

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 18 2022 - 12:04am
Twelve kowaris have been relocated from Clifton Hills Station to a new conserve to help protect the species Photos: Ines Badman

An endangered marsupial on the edge of extinction has been relocated from the Birdsville Track to a reserve in South Australia.

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

