Rex Airlines increase flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide

Rex Airlines have increased flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am


Rex Airlines have increased flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide up to 14 per cent before the weekend, giving Eyre Peninsula residents more choice when it comes to flying.





Journalist

