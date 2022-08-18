Rex Airlines increase flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide

Rex Airlines have increased flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide up to 14 per cent before the weekend, giving Eyre Peninsula residents more choice when it comes to flying.
Rex now operates up to seven return flights per weekday and on Friday has increased to eight. Additional frequency under review.
Rex's General Manager of Network Strategy, Mr. Warrick Lodge, said, "Rex sees strong recovery in these regional centres and is dedicating considerable resources to meet this demand.
"These improved schedules will see us operating more flights on our regional network than pre-COVID and mark a significant turning point for the airline as we return to profitability," Mr Lodge said.
"We are confident that FY23 will see a great improvement in the financial performance of our regional operations since Rex will only operate on densely patronized regional routes where the load factors and yields will be much more favourable."
Being the largest independent and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, 11 regional cities including Port Lincoln will see up to a 67pc increase in weekday return services.
