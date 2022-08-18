Changes have been made to election signage at the latest City of Port Lincoln council meeting.
The changes arose from the Statutes Amendment, which prohibits the display of electoral advertising posters relating to elections on a public road, structures, fixtures or vegetation on a public road. This provision commenced on November 10, 2021.
Advertisement
Council has a Moveable Signs By-law in place, which regulates the placement of moveable signs within the council area.
The issue will now see that election signs cannot be made up of corflute or plastic.
The Monday, August 15 council meeting saw conditions set for other types of signs rather than plastic and corflute.
A spokesperson for the City of Port Lincoln said that it's a change that could be seen around much more in the future.
"The local government act has recently been amended to prohibit electoral posters which are defined in the legislation as being an election sign made of corflute or plastic," the spokesperson said.
"The point of that change is due to waste management. The state government may look to ban all plastic and corflute election signs, not only for local elections in the future as well.
"This change has come in late but most councils' bylaws in relation to movable signs refer to a section of the legislation which has now been deleted.
"You can't just change a by-law. That's a whole long process that goes through the state government, councils don't have the time to change their by-laws.
"Plastic and corflute signs are out. They're prohibited. They aren't allowed to use them, but there are now general guidelines to where they can place signs on council infrastructure such as cardboard or canvas ones."
The motion was passed and the guidelines will be on the City of Port Lincoln website once the minutes are finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.