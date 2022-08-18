Cummins Hospital Auxiliary set to celebrate 70 years of service

Seventy years of the Auxiliary in the Cummins district, a time that has seen many changes to our health services and how we support them.
In the past, members were very hands-on with making curtains, repairing linen and doing many jobs within the hospital.
We were there to support doctors and staff and to make patients stay as comfortable as possible.
The Auxiliary has always worked hard to raise money to support the hospital financially with various fundraisers.
For quite a few years, we held a fete in the Cummins institute, where local SA CWA branches would each have a stall, and the money they raised went to the Auxiliary.
There have been deb balls, baby competitions, bridal parades, and raffles, and for many years now, we have held a Melbourne Cup lunch.
The lunches were first held in the Cummins Hotel and later in the Ramblers Club Rooms. Over the years, we have had various forms of entertainment at the lunches, including items, fashion parades, and competitions.
These events have always been good fundraisers, and we have appreciated the support we have had from the community over the years.
We have also held election day Trading Tables for many years, but COVID made that difficult for the recent elections.
Our commitment to the hospital, staff and doctors now is more in financial support, and we will continue with the Cup lunch, raffles and money boards whenever we can.
We would encourage people to become involved in the auxiliary; it is a very rewarding organisation to belong to, and our community will always need our doctors, hospital, hostel and health services.
The celebrations will be held at the Cummins Bowling Club on Tuesday, September 20 at 3pm.
