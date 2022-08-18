Port Lincoln Times

Cummins Hospital Auxiliary set to celebrate at Cummins Bowling Club in September

By Amanda Hall
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cummins Hospital Auxiliary set to celebrate 70 years of service

Seventy years of the Auxiliary in the Cummins district, a time that has seen many changes to our health services and how we support them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.