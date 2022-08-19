Port Lincoln Times

The Resilient EP project is seeking ways to increase profitability and sustainability on the Eyre Peninsula

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Farming systems scientist Roger Lawes and agronomist Quenten Knight inspecting Bruce Heddles crop at Minnipa. Picture: Bec Smart Photography.

A first of its kind fact-finding mission has seen experts from all around the country discussing with farmers to discover ways to increase profitability and sustainability on the Eyre Peninsula.

