City of Port Lincoln deliver grant funding to community programs

The City of Port Lincoln has helped community programs and delivered up to $30,000 in grant funds.
The Community Grant Funding Program's Liveable and Active Communities saw nine applications received by the closing submission day of Monday, August 8, 2022.
The following community programs received funding:
There was also a reallocation of $12,000 from the Major Events Grant Funding budget to the Liveable and Active Communities Funding budget.
Executive Officer for Yarredi Services, Sharyn Potts said it was wonderful news to be receiving funding.
"The aim of the self defence classes is to improve women's sense of wellbeing and improve their confidence and self-esteem," Ms Potts said.
"The funding will help with the classes, but also courses that surround that. It's wonderful news. We really embrace the opportunity to follow through with these grants.
"We don't have ongoing funding for these programs so we rely on grants. To be awarded this funding is really wonderful."
Eyre Arts Action for the Yailgoo Aboriginal Art was seeking $4000 for their Into The Future program and Mayor Brad Flaherty declared the outcome of the vote as it was tied.
He exercised his casting vote in the negative. The casting vote from Mayor Flaherty saw that the motion was declared lost.
The Adelaide Film Festival and D'Faces of Youth Arts Company have also been advised that their application was unsuccessful and that their application to be considered under the Minor Grant Funding category.
The Southern Eyre South Cricket Club's application was also unsuccessful.
For anyone interested in attending groups at the Women's Wellbeing and Safety Centre can contact Kristen or Sharyn at: wwsc@yarredi.org.au
