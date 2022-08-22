Port Lincoln students have had an absolute blast on National Science Week as St Josephs School pupils were treated with a visit from a Southern Launch rocket scientist.
In an aim to help promote the importance of STEM education, Southern Launch have been visiting the winning schools throughout National Science Week to teach students about rocket propulsion, trajectories and space orbits.
Advertisement
The state-wide competition calling for entries from teachers or students was judged by Deputy Premier and Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Susan Close.
"The South Australian space sector is on an exciting trajectory, with thousands of jobs expected to come online in the coming years," Ms Close said.
"South Australian students will be in the box seat to take advantage of these opportunities, and this is an excellent initiative from Southern Launch supports our aim to inspire and build the next generation of space leaders through STEM education and initiatives."
South Australia is central to Australia's rapidly growing space industry.
The government is committed to building the pipeline of engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs needed to ensure the state remains at the forefront of the nation's space endeavours.
Southern Launch CEO, Lloyd Damp said the main goal is to inspire the next generation of space industry workers.
"Working with education providers to showcase real-world examples of how the South Australian space industry is helping everyday Aussies make the world a better place is something we are incredibly passionate about at Southern Launch," Damp said.
"At every school visit, the Southern Launch team highlights the connection between the STEM subjects students are studying and the global space industry that is right on their doorstep.
"Our goal is to inspire students and help showcase the world of opportunity right here in South Australia."
For more details please visit the National Science Week website for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.