AWARDS NIGHT
10th Annual FAME Awards
Friday, August 26, Nautilus Theatre, 7pm, tickets available at theatre, entertainment with short films, music videos, singers and FAME band, cabaret style with supper provided, dress theme is favourite blues or winter outfit.
DANCE AWAY
Saturday dance
Saturday, August 27, enjoy dancing in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7:30pm, shared supper, all welcome. Contact: Rosemary Rendell 86856091.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Orienteers event
Sunday, August 28, Wanna, Lincoln National Park, 10.30am-1pm, final cross country event for this year, six courses offered, need permit into park, bbq plate available - bring own lunch, tea and coffee provided, visit Lincoln Orienteers Facebook page.
RECIEVE SUPPORT
EP Parkinsons support group
Tuesday, August 30, meet at the Tumby Bay Hotel, guest speaker will be local pharmacist Tiffany Hibble, all welcome for lunch after, Contact Tash 0438 269 502.
MUSICAL FUN
Festival of Small Halls
Wednesday, August 31, Tumby Bay Hall, BBQ available 6-7pm, , show starts 7pm, from $20pp + booking fee; folk and contemporary acoustic artists perform in halls across the country, tickets: https://festivalofsmallhalls.com
TURN THE PAGE
Cover to Cover Book Club
Thursday, September 1, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, phone 8676 2476.
MUSICIANS GATHER
Cellar Folk Club
Saturday, September 3, at the Anglican Parish Hall Port Lincoln from 8pm, all ages welcome, BYO drinks, nibbles, instruments and voices or just come to listen, special guests are Adelaide musicians Dave Clark and Kate Townsend, Contact Ron 0428 886 870.
BOWLS OUTING
Combined Probus Club
Friday, September 16, meet at Port Lincoln Bowling Club at 9:45am, please bring $20 for lunch, car pool where necessary, further details at next club meeting on Friday September 2.
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, September 18, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
