Tasman had a solid win over Wayback at Ravendale Sporting Complex on Saturday.
The Roosters got off to a good start, as the team nailed three goals one to the Demons two goals one.
Advertisement
Tasman continued to pile on the goals in the second, as the Roosters kicked another four goals one to the Demons' one goals two, the scores at half time were 7.2 to 2.3.
The third quarter saw the Roosters kick another two goals one, and the Demons had kicked two goals one by three quarter time, the scores at the final break were 9.3 to 4.4.
The Roosters finished the game strongly, as the team nailed five goals four in the final term and kept the Demons scoreless, the final scores were 13.7 to 4.4.
Best players for the Roosters were Bradley Masters, Justin Thompson, Brent Harris, Jared Seal and Liam Cocks.
Harris kicked four goals for the day, while Tyson Collins and Josh Seal finished with two.
Cocks, Toby Casanova, Ben Daniels, Billy Haebich and Cooper Perham each had one.
Seth Meyers, Duncan Moore, Anthony Ianniello, Leigh Rodd and Ben Sampson were best on for the Demons.
The Demons' goal kickers were Thomas Easson, Beau Sampson, Jonty Seal and Saxon Spencer who each had one.
Lincoln South had a win at Poole Oval in a tight contest with Boston.
It was a close game from the get go, as Lincoln nailed three goals two to Boston's two goals in the first term.
Lincoln South nailed another three goals three and kept Boston to one goal four for the term, the scores at half time were 3.4 to 6.5.
The Eagles continued its strong form in the third, as the team kicked five goals one, however, the Tigers were hot on their tail, as Boston nailed five goals two to keep a tight margin, the scores at the final break were 8.6 to 11.6.
It was a tight finish, as the Eagles kicked one goal two in the last quarter, while the Tigers had one goal seven. The final scores were 12.8 to 9.13.
Best players for the Eagles were Aiden Baker, Levi Mcdonald, Tom Oosterholt, Luke Wilkins and Cody Duncan.
Lincoln South's goal kickers included Brodie Drewitt who had three goals for the day, while Kadyn Bryant, Camden Madden and Waylon Miller had two each.
Duncan, Cohen Dinnison and Jevan Horton had one goal each for the Eagles.
Best players for Boston were Brad Keast, Ashliegh Jonkers, James Neale, Christian Dorward and Callum Binder.
Advertisement
Jonkers and Keast had two goals each, while Neale Dale Bache, Deven Canty, Riley Doolan, Jack Meffert and James Neale each finished with one.
Marble Range had a huge win over Mallee Park at Wangary Oval.
The Magpies started well, as the team kicked six goals three and kept the Peckers to two points by quarter time.
Marble Range continued to dominate, as the Magpies kicked six goals two and kept the Peckers scoreless in the second quarter, the scores at half time were 12.5 to 0.2.
The third quarter saw the Magpies kick another six goals four, and the Peckers had one goal three for the term, the scores at the final break were 18.9 to 1.5.
Marble Range finished strongly, as the team nailed four goals and kept the Peckers scoreless again in the final term, the final scores were 22.9 to 1.5.
Advertisement
The Magpies best players were Price Marshall, Kyle Castley, Daniel Minney, Jordan Clements and Glen Schreiber.
Tynan Keeley kicked five for the game, while Minney had three.
Castley, Schreiber, Max Bartlett, Todd Owen, Josh Slade had three each, and Jesse Trevor, Kory Beard, Jeb Casanova and Lachlan Jennings each finished with two.
Peckers' best players were Matthew Johncock, Derick Wanganeen, David Murray, Geoffrey Taylor and Quade Ware. Cameron Carbine kicked the Peckers only goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.