An upcoming forum will look to create an opportunity to work on local projects and hear from community members about their concerns.
The forum is also set to work on bringing state and local government representatives together after engaging with rural and regional community members and leaders to collaborate on these local projects.
Advertisement
The Liberal Leader David Speirs and members of the Liberal shadow ministry will visit the region on Wednesday August 31 through to Friday September 2.
The Cleve Community Forum will take place on August 31 from 3pm at Cleve Sporting Bodies to allow community members to express their concerns.
Member for Flinders Sam Telfer said he was eager to build on the momentum from the recent EP Field Days to show the region's potential to his parliamentary colleagues.
"The Liberal Party has always recognised the value of the Eyre Peninsula to South Australia, but what we see as our blessing in being so far from the city can sometimes create challenges in being heard," Mr Telfer said.
"This is why I am excited to give my colleagues the chance to engage with a range of key stakeholders from community and business, culminating in our community forum at Cleve."
To register for the forum, email flinders@parliament.sa.gov.au by 5pm, Monday August 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.