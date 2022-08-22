Port Lincoln Times

Governments' spending on drug treatments good, but much more needed

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 22 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More help is needed to turn around the "ice" crisis. Picture: Shutterstock

When government looks at the "ice" or methamphetamine crisis, they probably see an issue that is dark, uncompromising and not a source of votes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.