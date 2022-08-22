For 11 years Fred's Van has been providing a hot meal and fellowship to Port Lincoln locals doing it a bit tough.
Businesses have rallied to the cause to keep the help flowing to the Vinnies service, including the Port Lincoln Hotel, which does a 'soup de jour' each week from Sarin's restaurant.
The soup - something hearty in colder weather - kicks off a three-course meal served at the St Mary of the Angels Church Hall on Mortlock Terrace each Sunday evening.
The service draws on volunteers to help serve up roughly 1500 meals a year, with about 50 people stepping up to lend a hand and keep operating costs low.
Port Lincoln fundraising has helped support the work of the van, including $1140 from the hotel from a fundraiser.
Community sleepouts have also helped to raise funds for Vinnies, including St Joseph's school ($3956 ) and City of Port Lincoln CEO Matthew Morgan joining 100 business and community leaders to sleep out in June, raising almost $700,000 for Vinnies' homelessness services.
For details on how you can help Fred's Van, contact coordinator Teresa Branch on 8112 8720.
