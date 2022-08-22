Port Lincoln Times
Good News

A warming bowl of charity helps Vinnies' Fred's Van keep on rolling in Port Lincoln

Updated August 22 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred's Van team leader, Emma Pedler, with Port Lincoln Hotel chef Zak Barton and assistant manager Holley Smith. Picture: Supplied.

For 11 years Fred's Van has been providing a hot meal and fellowship to Port Lincoln locals doing it a bit tough.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.